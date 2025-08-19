Musical Instrument Museum brings global sounds to Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Musical Instrument Museum is giving visitors a chance to experience the world of music like never before.

Located in north Phoenix, MIM houses more than 200,000 square feet of space, including 80,000 square feet of exhibits. The museum features thousands of authentic instruments from around the globe, spanning centuries of history and including celebrity-owned pieces.

“It really is the whole range of important musical instruments spanning human history,” said curator Rich Walter.

Zack Perry

Among the highlights is the 12-foot Octobass, a recreation of a 19th-century instrument, and the special exhibition Stradivari in the Golden Age of Violins and Guitars, which includes rare Stradivarius violins.

Visitors can also step into the popular Experience Gallery, where families can try out instruments ranging from harps to theremins to a giant gong.

“The kids love it,” said visitor Cathy Nasenbeny. “We’ll see a gallery, then go back and play a few instruments.”

Zack Perry

MIM remains a one-of-a-kind destination, celebrating music’s role in cultures worldwide.

Admission to the museum is $20. Click here for more information.