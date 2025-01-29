TikTok creators Itati Lopez and Doña Silvia to bring their live podcast tour to Arizona

MESA, AZ — Social media star Itati Lopez and her mom Doña Silvia are hitting the road and stopping in the Valley for their live podcast tour of "Suelta La Lengua.”

With more than 13 million followers on TikTok, Itati has captivated people’s attention with her outspoken and bold personality. Now with her hit podcast that streams on YouTube, she and her mother are going on tour.

Ahead of their Mesa show, the duo chatted with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez on what fans can expect at their live podcast tour.

*ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez conducted the interview with Itati Lopez and Doña Silvia in Spanish and was translated for this article.

'Suelta La Lengua Con Itati y Doña Silvia' live podcast tour to stop in Arizona

The mother-daughter duo will have a special guest in the Valley show but it seems like it will stay a surprise until the show.

“There is one artist in particular that many know in Arizona. He’s a young guy who sings ‘corridos’ and plays the accordion,” hinted Lopez. “So, go! Because you’ll have some eye candy! He is very good looking,” added Doña Silvia.

"Suelta La Lengua Con Itati y Doña Silvia LIVE" Tour will make a stop in 8 cities.

We asked both of them what made them choose our state to be a part of their tour and they answered the following:

“We have already been to Phoenix three times, for other things. They have very nice [rodeos] in the Summertime, we love it,” said the social media star. “We like it a lot because the people in Arizona let loose and are outgoing! They love the show and the vibe!”

“I loved Arizona. It's really a pleasure for me to go back there,” said Doña Silvia.

Lopez added that she could potentially move to Arizona in the future because of how much she loves it here.

