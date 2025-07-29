Arizona’s Bedrock City offers nostalgic roadside attraction

WILLIAMS, AZ — Just off the highway near the Grand Canyon, a quirky roadside attraction is bringing the Stone Age back to life.

Bedrock City, the Flintstones-themed town at Raptor Ranch, has been entertaining families since 1972—and it’s getting a modern-day revival.

Owner Troy Morris purchased the property in 2019 and has been working to restore and expand the site.

“It’s a life-size replication of Bedrock from the cartoon,” Morris said. “We’re making it bigger and better than it ever was before.”

Complete with dino-sized statues, foot-powered cars and a towering Brontosaurus slide, the park captures the spirit of the beloved cartoon series.

The nostalgia hits hard for older fans, while the playful design draws in kids who’ve never seen the show.

“Children just run and scream and start climbing on things,” Morris added. “It’s just a fun, fun place to be.”

The site also features live bird-of-prey demonstrations, fossil digs, and even “Goatasauruses”—a goat-dinosaur hybrid that’s become a guest favorite.

Visitors can expect new additions in the coming year as Bedrock City continues its transformation.

Admission is $10. Click here for more information.

