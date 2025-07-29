Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentAbsolutely Arizona

Actions

Arizona’s Bedrock City offers nostalgic roadside attraction

Bedrock City.png
Zack Perry
Bedrock City.png
Historic Bedrock City near Williams is celebrating 50 years!
Posted

WILLIAMS, AZ — Just off the highway near the Grand Canyon, a quirky roadside attraction is bringing the Stone Age back to life.

Bedrock City, the Flintstones-themed town at Raptor Ranch, has been entertaining families since 1972—and it’s getting a modern-day revival.

Fred's House at Bedrock City

Owner Troy Morris purchased the property in 2019 and has been working to restore and expand the site.

“It’s a life-size replication of Bedrock from the cartoon,” Morris said. “We’re making it bigger and better than it ever was before.”

Complete with dino-sized statues, foot-powered cars and a towering Brontosaurus slide, the park captures the spirit of the beloved cartoon series.

Brontosaurus slide.png

The nostalgia hits hard for older fans, while the playful design draws in kids who’ve never seen the show.

“Children just run and scream and start climbing on things,” Morris added. “It’s just a fun, fun place to be.”

The site also features live bird-of-prey demonstrations, fossil digs, and even “Goatasauruses”—a goat-dinosaur hybrid that’s become a guest favorite.

Raptor Ranch.png

Visitors can expect new additions in the coming year as Bedrock City continues its transformation.

Admission is $10. Click here for more information.

Barney's house at Bedrock City

—---

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen