Man, woman dead after possible murder-suicide at Mesa home

Investigators say the victims were divorced from one another
MESA, AZ — A man and woman are dead after what is believed to be a possible murder-suicide at a Mesa home. 

Officers were called to a home near Loop 101 and Baseline Road for reports of a suicide just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Investigators found that 60-year-old Angela Ciura and 55-year-old Robert Braun had both suffered deadly gunshot wounds inside the home. 

Braun and Ciura were said to be divorced from one another. 

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that this could be a murder-suicide, but a medical examiner and forensic investigation will determine the exact causes of death. 

No other details were immediately available. 

