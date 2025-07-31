Let ABC15 Know helps woman get refund after unknowingly bidding on item

PHOENIX — Poshmark is a popular online platform for buying and selling items with millions of users around the world.

However, one Arizona woman recently shared her experience with a newer feature that cost her hundreds of dollars. After she struggled to get answers from the company, she Let ABC15 Know.

Jayne Colburn has been a dedicated Poshmark user for eight years. Last month, she found herself in a shocking situation. She says she was trying to check a notification when she accidentally opened up a live auction.

"I know nothing about their live auctions because I never participate in them, but I put my phone back in my purse and went on my way. I received another notification a little bit later as I was going along and it said that I had made a purchase,” Colburn explained.

After contacting Customer Support to explain that she had accidentally made a bid, she was told Poshmark couldn’t locate any order on her account. She says they asked her to let them know when she found the order number.

“Since Poshmark said they couldn’t locate the order, I didn’t think anything of it. I just let it go,” Colburn added.

She says she was surprised days later when she received a notification that her order had been shipped.

“I looked and it looked like I had paid $545 for an $89 pair of earrings, and of course I was shocked. I was like, ‘there is a glitch going on. Something’s wrong here,’” Colburn said.

Despite her efforts, Poshmark’s support claimed there was nothing they could do.

That’s when Jayne emailed Let ABC15 Know.

Our team reached out to Poshmark and we were able to help Jayne get a full refund.

Now, Jayne hopes that by sharing her story, she can warn others about how easy it is to accidentally bid in Poshmark live auctions.

“Be careful. Pay attention. Pay close attention when you try to go on their notifications or into their auctions or live feeds,” she added.

Key Takeaways for Poshmark Users:

Be Mindful of Accidental Swiping: Be cautious when checking notifications or navigating the app.



Be cautious when checking notifications or navigating the app. Bids are Binding: Understand that bids are binding and cannot be undone once placed.



Understand that bids are binding and cannot be undone once placed. Know the Cancellation Policy: Poshmark allows order cancellations under certain circumstances, such as: Within three hours of a "Buy Now" purchase, if the order hasn’t shipped.

If the seller fails to ship your item within seven days.



