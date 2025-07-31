DUI suspected in wrong-way crash on SR-143 near Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX — DUI is believed to be a factor in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night on SR-143 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash took place in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Sky Harbor Boulevard.

Officials say people were hurt in the crash, but it is unclear how many.

All of the injuries were not life-threatening.

One person was detained after they reportedly tried to flee the scene, according to DPS.

The northbound lanes are closed, and it is not known how long they will be closed.

The crash remains under investigation.