Diamondbacks trade star 3B Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded star third baseman and fan favorite Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Suarez is the first player to be traded in a season with at least 35 home runs hit, as he made the National League All-Star team for the first time since 2018.

“Obviously this team has a part of my heart right right here and like I say, I feel like I’m home,” Suarez said at the end of Arizona’s last homestand. “This team, it means a lot to me and all the last two years being with my career changed everything here in Arizona.”

Arizona previously dealt first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners last Thursday for pitching prospects Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia. It also sent outfielder Randal Grichuk to Kansas City for another pitching prospect, Andrew Hoffman.

The Mariners, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs were among clubs with reported interest in Suarez, who entered the deadline as the top power hitter potentially on the market.

