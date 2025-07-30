5 tips for packing a lunch box on a budget

With kids heading back to school, the ABC15 Smart Shopper team is sharing ways for you to pack your child's lunch box on a budget.

Deacon Hayes is a financial educator and the founder of Well Kept Wallet. He's also a father of two. Like many parents, he's faced with the challenge of keeping his kids satisfied while also managing a growing grocery bill, so he gave ABC15 some tips on how to save:

Create a shopping list

"When you get to the store and forget things, it can add up quick," said Hayes. Sticking to a list ensures you buy only what you need, preventing unnecessary expenses.

Shop generic and clearance items

Don't shy away from brandless products and deals. Hayes highlighted a recent win, finding a bag of pretzels usually priced at $2 for just 50 cents.

"That’s like 75 percent off - that’s ridiculous!" he said.

DIY Lunchables

We all know how popular Lunchables are, but Hayes says they're full of processed ingredients. He recommends making your own version from home using crackers and different toppings. It'll also help save you money.

Meal planning with AI

To take his budgeting a step further, Hayes turned to ChatGPT to upload his grocery receipt for meal planning and to track his savings.

"Now I have a better idea of how much this is costing me," he said. "If I’m splitting my cost in half for each kid, let’s say that’s $3 saved per meal. Over a year, that’s over $1,000 in savings."

Involve your kids

Hayes says involving your kids in the grocery shopping process will also make them more likely to eat their lunch and give them something to look forward to.