LIST: New Valley restaurants, bars and entertainment spots opened in 2023

PHOENIX — From restaurants to bars to popular expansions, the Valley was full of surprises when it came to new openings in 2023!

Check out our list of some of the top new dining and entertainment spots that opened across the Valley this year.

Did we miss any? Email us at share@abc15.com!

Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar



Founded by celebrity chef Nik Fields, who is also a private chef for the Phoenix Suns

Opened on February 17 after a delayed grand opening after an alleged hit-and-run driver crashed in the Tempe location

It’s Arizona’s first Black-owned bar

1221 E Apache Blvd. Suite #104, Tempe, AZ 85281

Open Tuesday - Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shaq's 'Big Chicken'



The fast-casual restaurant was founded by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal

Opened its first location in Gilbert in February

366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A location opened later this year inside Mullett Arena (Level 2 Northwest Concessions). A Footprint Center location is set open too.

Naughty Tacos "Los Tacos Malcriados"



The viral food truck in the Valley, ‘Naughty Tacos,’ known for its Quesabirria Tacos and 'risky' food name items, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in February.

1818 W Montebello Ave. #102, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Open Monday - Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles



The Atlanta-based concept is led by none other than the R&B superstar Ne-Yo and celebrity Chef Crystal Smith. It opened its doors in March.

Westgate Entertainment District 9830 W Westgate Blvd. D 101 in Glendale

Open Monday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The VIG



Opened its sixth Valley location in May

The VIG Park West 9824 W Northern Ave #1840 in Peoria.

The West Valley location is located within the Park West shopping center with other restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Mochilero Kitchen



Sibling duo Meliza Miranda and Jorge Cota opened their first location in 2020 and added a second location in Scottsdale in May.

Peoria location [first storefront]: 6791 West Happy Valley Rd., Suite #100, in Peoria

Open Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Open Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Scottsdale location [new location]: 14850 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #117 in Scottsdale

Open Tuesday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Puttshack



The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and it now has a home at the Scottsdale Quarter, too.

Located at 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., #100

Hours of operation: Sunday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: Adults (21+) $14, young adults $14, and juniors (12 & under) $9

Keep this in mind: After 8 p.m. you’ll have to be over 21 years of age to enter.

Buck and Rider



The seafood restaurant opened its first location in 2021.

Buck & Rider has two other locations — one in Phoenix and another in north Scottsdale.

Its newest location is at Epicenter at Agritopia, near Higley and Ray roads in Gilbert.

Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hash Kitchen



The restaurant chain opened its seventh Arizona location in Gilbert in July.

Other Valley locations include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, and it opened its Peoria location in January.

Open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekend.



Buqui Bichi Brewery



Opened its first location in Chandler this July.

The Mexican award-winning brewery from Hermosillo, Sonora, is set to open its second U.S. location; it'll be located in downtown Phoenix.

Jojo's Shake Bar



Stirring up retro vibes and serving up some big desserts - JoJo's ShakeBAR opened its first Arizona location in Scottsdale this July!

Location: Scottsdale Quarter [South Street & 73rd Place]

Open Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Someburros



Someburros opened its 14th restaurant in the Valley in August.

The newest storefront opened in Peoria at 8200 W. Thunderbird Rd.

Last summer Someburros opened its first West Valley location in the city of Goodyear.

The Mexican restaurant chain has continuous plans to expand in the Valley and eyes San Tan Valley and Norterra (North Phoenix) as areas to build their new storefronts this year too.

Open Sunday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rally's



Rally’s, the fast-food restaurant known for its hamburgers and French fries recently opened its fifth location in Arizona, and it certainly won’t be the last.

A new location opened at 1935 W Northern Ave. in August.

Current Rally's locations include Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Yuma.

The seventh location to open in the state will be in West Phoenix [7890 W Thomas Rd.] and is slated to open by the end of August.

Chicken N Pickle



The indoor/outdoor entertainment complex broke ground at the Westgate Entertainment District in December of 2022. The business opened this August!

The Chicken N Pickle Glendale location consists of three main building structures, which include: The Pickle Dome, the Paddle Bar, and the main restaurant building.

Location: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay



Bobby’s Burgers, the creation of celebrity chef Bobby Flay, has opened in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Located at Terminal 4, Level 3, Post-Security, near Gate D11

Open every day from 4 a.m. until last flight.



Portillo's



The Chicago-style staple eatery opened its seventh Valley location in Queen Creek.

Portillo's already has locations in Avondale, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

20745 E Walnut Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Open Sunday - Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roll Em Up Taquitos

The fast-casual restaurant known for its beef, chicken, potato and/or cheese taquitos opened its second location in September.

New Gilbert location at 2333 S Val Vista Dr. (Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive).

Open Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Humble Bistro



Located at 1524 E William Field Rd. in Gilbert.

The new restaurant offers a vintage atmosphere with the feel of a European cafe.

Wren House Südhalle Taphouse

Voodoo Doughnut



The popular Portland business brought its over-the-top doughnuts to Tempe and this storefront will be its 19 th store nationally.

store nationally. The 1324 S Rural Rd. location opened its doors in September!

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The Toasted Owl Cafe



A brunch favorite in Flagstaff officially expanded to the Valley in October!

300 W. Camelback Rd. in the Newton Plaza

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Spencer's Place



The coffee shop provides training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They added a second location in Surprise.

Open Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

15341 W. Waddell Rd. #B101, Surprise, AZ, 85379

15116 N Cotton Ln., Surprise, AZ, 85388

White Castle

White Castle's first location in Arizona opened in Scottsdale in 2019, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.

The new location will be in Tempe at the Emerald Center near Interstate 10 and Warner Road [8755 S. Jewel St.]. The Tempe restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, November 28.

Open 24 hours every day.

Fazoli's



The fast-casual Italian restaurant chain opened its first location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor at Terminal 4 last year.

Is set to open in December, the retailer announced there will be a hiring event Tuesday, November 14 through Friday, November 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new location will be located at Mesa Riverview at 953 N. Dobson Rd., just south of Loop 202.

Taco Chelo



The popular taquería on Roosevelt Row, Taco Chelo, is set to open a second storefront in December!

New location: 521 S. College Ave., Suite 112

Downtown Phoenix location: 501 E Roosevelt St.

Open Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

