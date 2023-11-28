Watch Now
LIST: New Valley restaurants, bars and entertainment spots opened in 2023

In Arizona, all the fun falls in November- especially outside! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez showcases some of the best events the Valley has to offer this month and the new businesses that are getting ready to open!
New Valley restaurant, bar and entertainment spots opened in 2023
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 13:55:11-05

PHOENIX — From restaurants to bars to popular expansions, the Valley was full of surprises when it came to new openings in 2023!

Check out our list of some of the top new dining and entertainment spots that opened across the Valley this year.

Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar

Shaq's 'Big Chicken'

Naughty Tacos "Los Tacos Malcriados"

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

  • The Atlanta-based concept is led by none other than the R&B superstar Ne-Yo and celebrity Chef Crystal Smith. It opened its doors in March.
  • Westgate Entertainment District 9830 W Westgate Blvd. D 101 in Glendale
  • Open Monday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The VIG

  • Opened its sixth Valley location in May
  • The VIG Park West 9824 W Northern Ave #1840 in Peoria.
  • The West Valley location is located within the Park West shopping center with other restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Mochilero Kitchen

  • Sibling duo Meliza Miranda and Jorge Cota opened their first location in 2020 and added a second location in Scottsdale in May.
  • Peoria location [first storefront]: 6791 West Happy Valley Rd., Suite #100, in Peoria
    Open Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Scottsdale location [new location]: 14850 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #117 in Scottsdale
    Open Tuesday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
Puttshack

  • The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and it now has a home at the Scottsdale Quarter, too.
  • Located at 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd., #100
  • Hours of operation: Sunday-Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Cost: Adults (21+) $14, young adults $14, and juniors (12 & under) $9
  • Keep this in mind: After 8 p.m. you’ll have to be over 21 years of age to enter.

Buck and Rider

  • The seafood restaurant opened its first location in 2021.
  • Buck & Rider has two other locations — one in Phoenix and another in north Scottsdale.
  • Its newest location is at Epicenter at Agritopia, near Higley and Ray roads in Gilbert.
  • Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hash Kitchen

  • The restaurant chain opened its seventh Arizona location in Gilbert in July.
  • Other Valley locations include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, and it opened its Peoria location in January.
  • Open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekend.

Buqui Bichi Brewery

  • Opened its first location in Chandler this July.
  • The Mexican award-winning brewery from Hermosillo, Sonora, is set to open its second U.S. location; it'll be located in downtown Phoenix.

Jojo's Shake Bar

  • Stirring up retro vibes and serving up some big desserts - JoJo's ShakeBAR opened its first Arizona location in Scottsdale this July!
  • Location: Scottsdale Quarter [South Street & 73rd Place]
  • Open Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Someburros

  • Someburros opened its 14th restaurant in the Valley in August.
  • The newest storefront opened in Peoria at 8200 W. Thunderbird Rd.
  • Last summer Someburros opened its first West Valley location in the city of Goodyear.
  • The Mexican restaurant chain has continuous plans to expand in the Valley and eyes San Tan Valley and Norterra (North Phoenix) as areas to build their new storefronts this year too.
  • Open Sunday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rally's

  • Rally’s, the fast-food restaurant known for its hamburgers and French fries recently opened its fifth location in Arizona, and it certainly won’t be the last.
  • A new location opened at 1935 W Northern Ave. in August.
  • Current Rally's locations include Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa and Yuma.
  • The seventh location to open in the state will be in West Phoenix [7890 W Thomas Rd.] and is slated to open by the end of August.

Chicken N Pickle

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay

  • Bobby’s Burgers, the creation of celebrity chef Bobby Flay, has opened in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
  • Located at Terminal 4, Level 3, Post-Security, near Gate D11
  • Open every day from 4 a.m. until last flight.

Portillo's

Roll Em Up Taquitos

  • The fast-casual restaurant known for its beef, chicken, potato and/or cheese taquitos opened its second location in September.
  • New Gilbert location at 2333 S Val Vista Dr. (Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive).
  • Open Sunday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Humble Bistro

Wren House Südhalle Taphouse

Voodoo Doughnut

The Toasted Owl Cafe

Spencer's Place

  • The coffee shop provides training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
  • They added a second location in Surprise.
  • Open Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 15341 W. Waddell Rd. #B101, Surprise, AZ, 85379
  • 15116 N Cotton Ln., Surprise, AZ, 85388

White Castle

Fazoli's

Taco Chelo

  • The popular taquería on Roosevelt Row, Taco Chelo, is set to open a second storefront in December!
  • New location: 521 S. College Ave., Suite 112
  • Downtown Phoenix location: 501 E Roosevelt St.
  • Open Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

