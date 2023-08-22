Roll Em Up Taquitos set to open 2nd Valley location in September

GILBERT, AZ — Who's hungry for taquitos?

Roll Em Up Taquitos is set to open its 2nd location in the Valley, this time in Gilbert.

The taco shop opened its first Valley restaurant earlier this summer in Chandler at 301 S Arizona Avenue (Frye Road and Arizona Avenue).

The Gilbert location is opening in September at 2333 S Val Vista Drive (Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive).

Roll Em Up Taquitos is described as a fast-casual restaurant known for its taquitos. You can get them filled with beef, chicken, potato and/or cheese. They include a variety of sauces and toppings with your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Roll Em Up Taquitos

The restaurant is hiring for a variety of positions at its second location. To apply online click here, or you can apply in person.