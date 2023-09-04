Humble Bistro in Gilbert offers the feel of a European cafe

GILBERT, AZ — Located in the heart of Gilbert, you’ll find Humble Bistro, which offers a vintage atmosphere with the feel of a European cafe.

”The feel of the restaurant, I want people to feel comfortable, to feel at ease, but also I don't want them to feel like they're in Phoenix,” said corporate chef Jorge Gomez. “I want them to feel like they're in Europe in this old school building that has been there forever.”

Inside the restaurant is filled with big chandeliers, Edison bulbs, warm lights, paintings, and more.

Beyond the ambiance, the food menu is a melting pot of international flavors taking your taste buds on an around-the-world trip.

“You're going to have Latin influence, American influence, a lot of Italian into it, right, because we're making our own pastas,” said Gomez. “We actually try to do everything in-house with a mix of cultures. That's who I am.”

What you should try:



Cremini Sachetti - Fresh handmade stuffed pasta of roasted cremini mushrooms & cheese in brown butter, truffle & garlic confit sauce, finished with whipped imported ricotta, lemon zest, chili flakes & basil oil

Humble Caesar Salad - Romaine chop with garlic breadcrumbs dressed in jalapeño caesar, topped with Crispy Brussels sprout leaves, parmesan & pecorino cheese, and a 7-min egg

The Gentleman Pizza - Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, sauté leeks, spicy honey, toasted thyme & chili oil drizzle

Cioppino Mussels - Signature Calabrian chili red sauce, garlic confit, citrus zest, fresh parsley, chili flakes, sal de mar, EVOO

Don’t forget to wash your meal down with a delicious wine from their expansive selection.

Check out Humble Bistro at 1524 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert.

Click here for more information.