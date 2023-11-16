The Toasted Owl Cafe: a local business that serves brunch & has everything for sale

PHOENIX — A brunch favorite in Flagstaff has officially expanded to the Valley- say “hello” to The Toasted Owl Cafe.

The Toasted Owl Cafe “We have excellent food; you do not leave hungry. It's big portions,” said Cecily Maniaci.

“[This] project took us about a year and a half to build it out. I love that location,” shared Cecily Maniaci, owner, with ABC15. “I'm kind of wickedly whack about where I pick to put my locations because I want them to be [part] of the community. And I think [this] one is great because we're right next to Changing Hands bookstore and I'm a huge book lover. So, it's been a great partnership and a great relationship.”

The Toasted Owl Cafe “I'm really, really happy to be back in Phoenix, it's been about 12 years since I moved away. The Valley is just bigger and better than I think it's ever been. And it's been fun,” said Maniaci. The image features the Phoenix location of the business and some of its menu items.

THE ATMOSPHERE

“The first thing is that everybody's kind of little overwhelmed because there's so much going on. There's owls everywhere. There's furniture, nothing matches, that's just the way my brain thinks,” said Maniaci.

Although the furniture may not match, the owner says that the vintage pieces in the restaurant resonates with guests.

The Toasted Owl Cafe Inside The Toasted Owl Cafe Phoenix location.

“People come in and they're like, oh my gosh, my table that I had growing up as a teenager or a child,” shared Maniaci. “[A] lady just bought a plate because she was like, my aunt had these dishes and [she] was my favorite aunt."

Once sitting down for brunch, the restaurant can feel “homey” to some.



EVERYTHING IS ON SALE?

More than just brunch, you can buy pretty much anything at the restaurant- just ask.

“All the lamps, chairs, tables, silverware plates, everything's for sale. All the owls… we sell a lot of T-shirts…we sell a lot of stuff that [it's] really fun,” said Maniaci. “So, for me, I tried to think of a concept that did all three things that I love, which were animals and people and cooking and food. So, I tried to meld them all together. So, I continue to cook, go shopping, and no hours worked out really well.”

The owner shared that she tends to have a lot of vintage 70s and 80s things at the restaurants.

IF YOU GO

Phoenix location



300 W. Camelback Rd in the Newton Plaza

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flagstaff locations

5200 E. Cortland Blvd

Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday [7 a.m.- 2 p.m.] and Friday - Sunday [7 a.m.- 3 p.m.].

12 S. Mikes Pike St.

Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday [7 a.m.- 2 p.m.] and Friday - Sunday [7 a.m.- 3 p.m.].



