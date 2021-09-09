Seafood concept Buck & Rider to open third restaurant at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — LGO Hospitality's Buck &Rider will open a third restaurant in the Valley at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert, the latest restaurant to join the development's highly-anticipated lineup.

The seafood restaurant's original location opened in 2015 in Arcadia, near 44th Street and Camelback Road. A second location is opening at the Shops at Chauncey Ranch in north Scottsdale, near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, and expected to open in the spring of 2022.

At Epicenter, a high-rise development under construction near Ray and Higley Roads that mixes apartments, restaurants, and stores, Buck &Rider will occupy 6,400-square-feet of space and will have a large 4,000-square-foot outdoor patio, a news release.

It is slated to open in early 2023, according to a spokesperson.

LGO Hospitality is the same group behind Chelsey's Kitchen, Ingo's Tasty Food, La Grande Orange Grocery, and La Grande Orange Pizzeria.

"This is another first for the East Valley,” said William Johnston, CEO of Johnston & Co., the developer behind Epicenter, in a statement. “Buck &Rider is a personal favorite, and we are excited to bring this unparalleled experience to Gilbert."

Spinato's Pizzeria, Matt's Big Breakfast, UnderTow cocktail bar, Belly Kitchen & Bar, Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, and Peixoto Coffee have also joined the project, along with Source, a Mediterranean restaurant, Raw Organic Juice, Barre3, Olivespa, Bunky Boutique, Hooligan's Barbershop, Wylde Hair Salon, and The Fit Collective.

All are expected to open throughout 2022.

The Tyler, which will be home to studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, is anticipated to welcome its first residents in late 2021, as long as construction stays on target.