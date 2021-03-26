Buck & Rider is opening a second restaurant in the Valley

PHOENIX — Seven years after opening near the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road, there are plans to open a second Buck & Rider in the Valley.

LGO Hospitality, which also owns Ingo's Tasty Food and La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria, announced Thursday that the seafood restaurant would open at the Shops at Chauncey Ranch in North Scottsdale, near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Blvd.

Those who are excited will have a bit to wait, however, as the grand opening isn't expected until spring 2022.

"Our goal has always been to bring the freshest seafood possible to Phoenix," said Emily Collins, vice president of growth and development at LGO Hospitality, in a prepared statement. “We’re eager and enthusiastic about sharing our unique and genuine vision with even more Arizonans."

Buck & Rider flies its seafood from the East, West, and Gulf coasts daily and its menu reflects the seasonality of those daily catches, including fish and oysters, a news release said.

The menu also features its staples, such as a variety of sushi rolls, ceviche, mussels and scallops. For the non-fish eaters, they also have salads, noodle dishes, and a selection of aged steaks.

A second Ingo’s Tasty Food is opening at the Block 23 development in downtown Phoenix. That location is currently under construction and Collins said she hopes to be able to announce an opening date soon.