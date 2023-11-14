Taco Chelo: Popular taquería on Roosevelt Row to open a new location in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The popular taquería on Roosevelt Row, Taco Chelo, is ready to open a second storefront in the Valley!



Taco Chelo is a collaboration of restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, Chef Suny Santana and artist Gennaro Garcia. Here’s what Chamberlin shared with ABC15 about the new Tempe location:

WHY TEMPE?

“I was looking for restaurant sites, and I looked over and there was a space and I was like, ‘this is it.’ And so really, it was it was nothing more than that was the location we found as we started to go out and look,” said Chamberlin. “We're really excited to be there. You know, it's a cool building. We have 25 foot ceilings, all glass, very different than the original Taco Chelo as far as building wise. [It's] a corner unit [and] has great street visibility. We're right next to Postino and Snooze. And, you know, we just thought this would be a great, great place to go for [our next] location.”

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Tempe storefront will have the “exact same menu” as the location in Downtown. What to try when you go? “I will tell you, I love the Chelo Salad and I love the Sonoran Tacos. I mean, I pretty much eat them almost every single day,” said Chamberlin. “If I'm feeling luxurious, I like the Flamingo, which is an appetizer and I also like the Torta. So those are those are kind of if I'm feeling a little decadence.”

Taco Chelo

Taco Chelo drinks and menu items.

TEMPE LAYOUT

“There's going to be some design differences, you're not going to walk in and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is exactly like Taco Chelo.’ So, there's going to be some design elements that are different. We are going to have a patio on the front of the building and the entryway, and which we're excited about. It's not going to be as big as our Downtown Phoenix location, patio wise,” explained Chamberlin. “There’s still going to be that Taco Chelo feel, same great food. Suny is going to be there, you know, the team, you know, and so we're excited about that."

Taco Chelo Sketch of the new Tempe 'Taco Chelo' location that'll be opening soon.

IF YOU GO



New location: 521 S. College Avenue Suite 112 The Tempe storefront is expected to open by the end of December 2023.

Downtown Phoenix location: 501 E Roosevelt St. Hours of operation: Sunday – Thursday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.] and Friday– Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.].



