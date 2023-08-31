Watch Now
Voodoo Doughnut sets opening date for its first Arizona location

The popular Portland business is bringing its colorful doughnuts to Tempe
Watch the latest headlines for August 31, 2023, as of 10 a.m.
Voodoo Doughnut coming to Arizona
Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 15:45:36-04

TEMPE, AZ — Voodoo Doughnut is set to open its first Arizona location this September! The popular Portland business is bringing its over-the-top doughnuts to Tempe and this storefront will be its 19th store nationally.

"We've been exploring the Arizona market for a while as part of our continuous growth strategy, and we're excited to finally bring our doughnuts to Tempe," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, in a press release sent to ABC15. "We can't wait to become a part of the local community.”

Voodoo Doughnut in Tempe, Arizona
Voodoo Doughnut

According to a news release sent to ABC15, a portion of the grand opening day’s sales will go to the Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA), “to support their mission to eliminate poverty and advance equitable communities.”

The Valley location is said to feature “two iconic spinning cases that display a colorful selection of doughnuts, showstopping chandeliers, a black velvet painting featuring a Tempe native as the Spirit Channeler to watch over the store, hand-painted murals” and more.

IF YOU GO

  • Address: 1324 S Rural Road in Tempe
  • Opening date: Thursday, September 7, at 8 a.m.
