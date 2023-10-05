Watch Now
Phoenix Sky Harbor celebrates grand opening of several restaurants, including Bobby Flay’s

Bobby Flay along with Mayor Kate Gallego, the CEO of the Grove and other community leaders celebrate the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall! This new concourse in Terminal 4 is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an eegee’s, Chick-Fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!
PHOENIX — Bobby Flay, along with Mayor Kate Gallego, the CEO of the Grove, and other community leaders, celebrate the grand opening of The Crystals @ Sky Harbor Food Hall !

This new concourse is home to Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine, an eegee’s, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay!

To grab something off the menu at these eateries in the airport, you’ll need a ticket — a plane ticket that is — because the concourse is located post-security on the Eighth Concourse that’s occupied by Southwest Airlines.

So, what should you order if you go to Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay? Well, here’s what the chef himself suggests:

“We consider ourselves the best and [the] burgers, fries and shakes… everything is handcrafted... tons of flavor. That's what I'm all about and… we make that happen...” said Flay. “My go-to order is a bacon crunch burger, a pistachio shake, and some buttermilk on the rings or fries.”

“We use certified Angus beef for our burgers as well and I teach the staff the same technique I would in my high-end restaurants as well,” said Flay. "We really think about every component of everything in the burgers and the fries and shakes.”

