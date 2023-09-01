Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Bobby’s Burgers, the creation of celebrity chef Bobby Flay, has opened in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The new eatery, which focuses on hand-crafted burgers, made-to-order fries and shakes, is one of the first food and beverage outlets to open in the newest concourse at Sky Harbor. It opened on Thursday. A Sip Coffee location is already operating in the same concourse.

The eight-gate concourse, which cost $310 million to build and is used by Southwest Airlines, opened in June 2022.

Chicago-based The Grove Inc. is the airport restaurant group that brought Bobby’s Burgers to the airport and is in charge of the other restaurants set to open in that concourse. It is calling the food hall area in that part of the airport The Crystals.

