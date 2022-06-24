GOODYEAR, AZ — The Sonoran-style Mexican food restaurant, Someburros, is getting ready to open their 13th location! The local chain will open its first West Valley eatery in Goodyear this July.

According to a press release sent to ABC15, the new location will have drive-thru service, a 3,800 square-foot indoor dining area with counter service, and a two-sided outdoor patio.

To celebrate the grand opening of the first West Valley location, Someburros will be hosting a grand opening weekend on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IF YOU GO



Location: 50 N. Estrella Parkway

KEEP THIS IN YOUR RADAR

Never been to Someburros? The popular Mexican restaurant is known for its burros, but there are other dishes to try such as their famous crispy tacos, enchiladas, tamales and their nachos.

According to a news release sent to ABC15 in April, here’s where Someburros will open other locations:

Peoria: Northeast corner of Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Avenue



Expected open date: Fall 2022



North Phoenix: Southwest corner of Jomax Rd. & Norterra Parkway

