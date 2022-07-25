PHOENIX, AZ — Rally’s, the fast-food restaurant known for its hamburgers and French fries recently opened its fifth location in Arizona, and it certainly won’t be the last.

According to Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Rally’s, at least two more storefronts will open in Phoenix by the end of August, and the expansion won’t stop there.

COMING “SOON”

According to the senior director of franchise development, Rally’s is trying to expand throughout the “Phoenix greater area, as much as possible.”

“We’ve actually had three different franchise groups that are in the Phoenix DMA that have actually all signed on to develop multiple units. So right now, we’re currently at five,” said Bhagwandat. “We have at least two more that we know of that will open this year in 2022. Beyond that, we also have about another 13 that are in the pipeline, that will be stretching anywhere from Goodyear all the way back over to Queen Creek."

Bhagwandat tells ABC15 that by the end of 2025 there will be at least 15 locations open in Arizona; more storefronts could possibly open as they are working with “other individuals that are exploring the opportunity [with] Rally’s to become franchisees with the brand.

Here’s what’s to open very soon in the Valley:



The next location is expected to open August 9 at 1935 W Northern Ave.

The seventh location to open in the state will be in West Phoenix [ 79the Ave. & Thomas Rd] and slated to open by the end of August.

CURRENT OPEN LOCATIONS



1345 West Camelback Rd. in Phoenix

1410 West University in Tempe

343 West McKellips Road in Mesa

403 N Greenfield Rd in Mesa

617 West Bell Road in Phoenix

2380 S 4th Ave in Yuma

RALLY'S IN WEST PHOENIX

The seventh location to open in the state will be in Maryvale next to the new Valleywise Health community health center that primarily serves women & children and has a special emphasis on refugees.