Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it's worth it

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems.

In mid-December, Buck & Rider will open its second location on the border of Phoenix and Scottsdale, near the corner of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch retail plaza.

The seafood restaurant, which opened its first location in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood in 2015, has made a name for itself by flying its seafood into Phoenix daily from the East, West and Gulf coasts, as well as from Alaska and New Zealand. But with a much larger restaurant opening in Scottsdale in mid-December, Adam Strecker, Buck & Rider's CEO, said the company had to figure out how to get enough fresh fish to both restaurants.

“The plan is to have an internal seafood distribution center for ourselves only,” Strecker told the Business Journal. “We are working on a facility that we are going to centralize all the seafood purchasing. We are going to fly all the seafood into a central location and then send it back to our own stores.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.