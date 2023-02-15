New Chic Chef 77 wine bar closed after hit-and-run crash damages restaurant

TEMPE, AZ — An alleged drunk driver crashed into the front of Chic Chef 77 in Tempe early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Tempe police said they responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at the business.

The driver crashed over the curb, through a metal rail surrounding the patio, and through a front window of the restaurant.

Officers eventually located the alleged driver, arresting him for hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

No one was hurt, but the front of the restaurant sustained significant enough damage to temporarily shut down.

ABC15 Mornings featured Chic Chef 77 last week ahead of its grand opening. It’s Arizona’s first Black-owned wine bar.

Pouring diversity into the world of wine

Owner Chef Nik Fields said they had a slate of big-name companies for reservations Super Bowl weekend. Unfortunately, after the incident, they had to cancel several of them.

Fields’ husband and Chic Chef 77 co-owner, Dr. Rarkimm Fields, said, luckily, nothing inside the restaurant was damaged, but this still was a tough setback for them.

“The impact was significant on our employees because they lost a lot of revenue opportunity over the Super Bowl weekend,” Dr. Fields said. “But we are thankful that, you know, no one was hurt.”

The Fields said the best way you can support them during this time is to not drink and drive and to make reservations to try their restaurant when it does reopen.

They’re hoping to reopen Friday, Feb. 17.