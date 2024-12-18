Concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley in 2025

PHOENIX — 2025 looks to be a star-studded year as international stars are making their way to the Valley! Here’s a list of concerts and music festivals taking place throughout our state:

KENDRICK LAMAR & SZA

Two huge rap and R&B stars are headed to Glendale as part of ‘The Grand National Tour.’

The pair is scheduled to perform in Glendale at State Farm Stadium on May 27, 2025.

POST MALONE

The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be hitting the road for “The BIG A** Stadium Tour.”

Posty’s tour will stop at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

SHAKIRA

The award-winning performer Shakira will be dancing into the Valley for her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' World Tour!

The Arizona concert was set to take place on Nov. 7, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. However, that show has since been postponed until 2025. In October, tour officials said the show is now set to happen at Footprint Center on June 22, 2025.

In December, the tour was further expanded with a second show added in Phoenix — at the same venue on June 23, 2025.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2025, as part of his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour.’

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE

The legendary Mexican band is bringing their ‘Aquí Mando Yo Tour’ to perform at Footprint Center on March 15.



LINKIN PARK

The band added dozens of new shows to its ‘From Zero World Tour,’ including a stop in the Valley!

The rock bank will be headed to Footprint Center on Sept. 6, 2025.

Jean Dawson is scheduled to be the special guest on that date.

J BALVIN

The reggaeton singer announced dates for his upcoming "Back to the Rayo" Tour with a stop in Phoenix!

J Balvin is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

The famous Mexican artist will perform at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Friday, Sep 12, 2025, as part of his ‘De Rey a Rey’ tour.

COUNTRY THUNDER 2025

Riley Green, Keith Urban, Hardy, and Bailey Zimmerman will be performing, along with other performers like Sara Evans, Jake Owen, Justin Moore, Angie K and more.

The festival is set to take place at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence from April 10-13, 2025.

Tickets are available online now.

2025 COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST



February 5: Jelly Roll is getting the party started! The country singer will be performing the first night of the concert series with special guest Treaty Oak Revival.

February 6: Luke Bryan is headlining the second day of the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest! The country artist will have Nate Smith as the concert’s special guest.

Nickelback and Josh Ross will hit the stage on Friday, February 7! This will be the first time the iconic band will perform at the four-night concert series in Scottsdale.

Swedish House Mafia (SHM) will take the stage on Saturday, February 8!



2025 INNINGS FEST LINEUP

It's looking like a Grand Slam at the 2025 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park!

The festival is divided into two weekends, February 21-22 and February 28 - March 1. Festival officials announced next year's performer lineup for the Innings Festival and the Extra Innings Festival. It includes:

