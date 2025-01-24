Tiësto to headline Saturday at Coors Light Birds Nest after Swedish House Mafia cancellation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Swedish House Mafia (SHM) has canceled their Saturday appearance at ‘Coors Light Birds Nest.’ According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Swedish supergroup “had to cancel due to personal matters.”

Tiësto will now take the stage on February 8 at the Coors Light Birds Nest. GORDO will be that night’s special guest.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Tiësto step in as our Saturday night headliner at the Coors Light Birds Nest," Matt Mooney, the 2025 Tournament Chairman, said. "While of course Swedish House Mafia will be missed, Tiësto is an absolute legend in the world of electronic music and will undoubtedly bring an unforgettable energy to close out an incredible week."

The four-night concert series takes place Feb. 5-8, 2025, during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.