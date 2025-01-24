Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Tiësto to headline Saturday at Coors Light Birds Nest after Swedish House Mafia cancellation

The concert series runs February 5-8
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Tiësto
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Swedish House Mafia (SHM) has canceled their Saturday appearance at ‘Coors Light Birds Nest.’ According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Swedish supergroup “had to cancel due to personal matters.”

Tiësto will now take the stage on February 8 at the Coors Light Birds Nest. GORDO will be that night’s special guest.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Tiësto step in as our Saturday night headliner at the Coors Light Birds Nest," Matt Mooney, the 2025 Tournament Chairman, said. "While of course Swedish House Mafia will be missed, Tiësto is an absolute legend in the world of electronic music and will undoubtedly bring an unforgettable energy to close out an incredible week."

The four-night concert series takes place Feb. 5-8, 2025, during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

More Things to Do stories:
Morgan Wallen

Things To Do

‘I'm The Problem': Morgan Wallen announces two show dates for State Farm Stadium

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events Jan. 24-26.png

Things To Do

Things to do: AZ Balloon Classic, Buckeye Days, Turf Paradise horse racing, more

Zack Perry
Jax Donahue is the beverage director of Pretty Decent Concepts. The drink featured here is of 'Carry On.'

Things To Do

2025 James Beard Award Semifinalists: Arizona chefs, restaurants make the list

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen