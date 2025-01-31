Lainey Wilson to bring the ‘Whirlwind World Tour’ to Phoenix this August

PHOENIX — Lainey Wilson is coming to Arizona! The popular singer-songwriter is bringing her ‘Whirlwind World Tour’ to Phoenix this August after her successful Europe run.

This whirlwind is cutting through North America this fall after its Europe run!🌪️ Tickets to the #WhirlwindWorldTour go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10am local. Want to get early access to tickets? Join my Wild Horses fan club, premium and digital members get first dibs. You… pic.twitter.com/J2rFMMnBVa — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) January 31, 2025

The country artist will hit the stage at Footprint Center on August 14! Special guests for the Phoenix concert are ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts.

Tickets to the public go on sale Friday, February 7- but there are ways to score some tickets sooner. Here’s what the fans should know about this presale according to a news release from Footprint Center sent to ABC15: