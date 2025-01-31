Watch Now
Lainey Wilson to bring the ‘Whirlwind World Tour’ to Phoenix this August

Special guests for the Valley concert are ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts
PHOENIX — Lainey Wilson is coming to Arizona! The popular singer-songwriter is bringing her ‘Whirlwind World Tour’ to Phoenix this August after her successful Europe run.

The country artist will hit the stage at Footprint Center on August 14! Special guests for the Phoenix concert are ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts.

Tickets to the public go on sale Friday, February 7- but there are ways to score some tickets sooner. Here’s what the fans should know about this presale according to a news release from Footprint Center sent to ABC15:

  • Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club will get exclusive early access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 4 at 8:00 a.m. local time.
  • Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 P.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
  • Verizon will offer an exclusive pre-sale just for being a customer.
    • Verizon Access Pre-sale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 P.M. local time.
Footprint Center
