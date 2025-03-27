Chris Brown's 'Breezy Bowl XX Tour' to make a stop in Phoenix this fall

PHOENIX — "Go Crazy," Chris Brown fans! The R&B superstar has announced his latest world tour, which comes through Phoenix this fall!

The "Breezy Bowl XX Tour" will stop at Chase Field on September 11.

Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller will perform with Brown at the Chase Field concert.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale until March 30 at 7 a.m. local time.

The presale will then start on Tuesday, April 1, and general sales will start on Thursday, April 3, at 10 a.m.

There will also be VIP tickets available for the show.

You can get tickets and more information by clicking here.