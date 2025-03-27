Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Chris Brown's 'Breezy Bowl XX Tour' to make a stop in Phoenix this fall

Brown, along with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, will perform at Chase Field on September 11
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Chris Brown performs
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — "Go Crazy," Chris Brown fans! The R&B superstar has announced his latest world tour, which comes through Phoenix this fall!

The "Breezy Bowl XX Tour" will stop at Chase Field on September 11.

Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller will perform with Brown at the Chase Field concert.

More Things to Do stories:
Brandon Isbell, head groundskeeper for the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Things To Do

‘This is my dream job’ |Meet the head groundskeeper at Chase Field

Nicole Gutierrez
Bacanora, Cielo Rojo, China Chili, and CiBo.

Things To Do

Heading to a D-backs game? Check out these local restaurants near Chase Field

Nicole Gutierrez
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Things To Do

Jonas Brothers set to perform in Phoenix in September

abc15.com staff

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale until March 30 at 7 a.m. local time.

The presale will then start on Tuesday, April 1, and general sales will start on Thursday, April 3, at 10 a.m.

There will also be VIP tickets available for the show.

You can get tickets and more information by clicking here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen