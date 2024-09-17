Watch Now
Jelly Roll to headline Coors Light Birds Nest show during 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Luke Bryan previously announced as another headliner during festivities, other performers not yet announced
Jelly Roll
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Jelly Roll
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Jelly Roll is getting the party started at the Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week in February 2025.

The country singer will be performing on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with special guest Treaty Oak Revival, event officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 here.

Luke Bryan and Nate Smith were previously announced to be performing on Feb. 6.

Other performers for the music series have yet to be announced.

The four-night concert series takes place Feb. 5-8 during WM Phoenix Open week. Headliners are said to go on stage at "approximately 8:30 p.m."

