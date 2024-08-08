Luke Bryan to headline 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest on Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Luke Bryan is headlining the second day of the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest! The country artist will have Nate Smith as the concert’s special guest.

“Luke Bryan is one of country music’s biggest stars and is an extremely talented artist and performer,” said Matt Mooney, 2025 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We are excited for him to make his debut at the Coors Light Birds Nest and can’t wait to see his set under the lights on night two of our four-night concert series during WM Phoenix Open week.”

The four-night concert series takes place February 5-8 during WM Phoenix Open week. Headliners are said to go on stage at ‘approximately 8:30 p.m.’

WHAT TO KNOW



General admission tickets will start at $125.

‘VIP tickets and elevated experiences’ are said to start at $350.

Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 14, at coorslightbirdsnest.com

Concert date: February 6, 2025.

