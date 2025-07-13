Tempe restaurant owner finds community support after burglary

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe restaurant owner is feeling the generosity of his community after a recent burglary at his burger restaurant.

Yianni Loannou came to work with a bad taste in his mouth when he saw the mess a burglar left behind at his burger spot near Southern and McClintock.

"The bottom window was broken," Loannou said.

Around midnight on July 7, the burglar appears to have used a rock to shatter a window, then made a lot of noise while stealing the cash register before darting off with over a couple of hundred bucks in cash.

For the owner of Johnny's Burgers in Tempe, there was a brief thought after the burglary to throw in the towel on running a restaurant he's had for the past decade.

"Many times (I've thought that)," Loannou said with a laugh.

He says that because while this was a bad start to a typically slow summer season for him, he's been through much worse.

This isn't the first setback for Loannou. He shared a video showing the first time he laid eyes on his restaurant after a fire destroyed it just two days after Christmas in 2023. He says an electrical fire caused him to shutter for a year and two months.

But while he was recovering from the fire, loyal customers would physically come by and ask, not if, but when he'll reopen.

"We felt like this is not just for us, it's for the community," Loannou said.

When the community saw the burglary, Loannou said his post went viral, which led to a bump in business. He says one person even called, saying they wanted to give him the $250 stolen from the cash register.

He turned down the money but accepted that the generosity of the community he lives in is worth all that hard work.

"It's emotional to know people care. They care for each other. And they try to help in any way," Loannou said.

