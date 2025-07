PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported burglary attempt in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a burglary call around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, near 7th and Glendale avenues.

Upon arrival, police found the homeowner had shot a suspected burglar.

Crew members from the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.