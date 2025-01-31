The Weeknd to kick off his ‘After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour’ in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — The Weeknd is bringing his 2025 stadium tour 'After Hours Til Dawn’ to the Valley!

✨ GET READY! @theweeknd is bringing the AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR to a city near you! An all-new show in support of the full album trilogy with @playboicarti & special guest Mike Dean! Sign up now for presale access: https://t.co/N3LxNP2gWR 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/loXi25WK60 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 31, 2025

The singer and songwriter announced that he’ll be hitting the road to more than 20 cities across the country for his tour! The Glendale concert will feature special guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

‘The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour’ will kick off in Glendale at State Farm Stadium on May 9.

HOW TO SCORE TICKETS

There are several ways that fans can get in on the pre-sale tickets.

The first method is signing up for the Artist Presale on ticketmaster.com until Tuesday, February 4 at 9 a.m. ET.

A Cash App Card presale will begin Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Here’s what the fans should know about this presale according to a news release sent to ABC15: