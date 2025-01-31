The Weeknd to kick off his ‘After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour’ in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — The Weeknd is bringing his 2025 stadium tour 'After Hours Til Dawn’ to the Valley!
✨ GET READY! @theweeknd is bringing the AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR to a city near you! An all-new show in support of the full album trilogy with @playboicarti & special guest Mike Dean! Sign up now for presale access: https://t.co/N3LxNP2gWR 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/loXi25WK60— Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 31, 2025
The singer and songwriter announced that he’ll be hitting the road to more than 20 cities across the country for his tour! The Glendale concert will feature special guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.
‘The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour’ will kick off in Glendale at State Farm Stadium on May 9.
HOW TO SCORE TICKETS
There are several ways that fans can get in on the pre-sale tickets.
The first method is signing up for the Artist Presale on ticketmaster.com until Tuesday, February 4 at 9 a.m. ET.
A Cash App Card presale will begin Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Here’s what the fans should know about this presale according to a news release sent to ABC15:
● ‘Beginning Thursday, February 6 at 10am local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/exclusives/theweeknd
● For every presale ticket purchased with your Cash App Card, Cash App will donate $1 to LA Wildfire relief.
● Fans can now customize their Cash App Card with exclusive stamps designed by The Weeknd to create a unique card design just in time for tour.
● In addition to the Cash App Card presale tickets and stamps, Cash App Card cardholders will receive a 20% instant discount on all official merch purchased on-site with Cash App Card.