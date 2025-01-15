Watch Now
International percussion group 'STOMP' to perform in Chandler this February

The Valley performance will take place at the Chandler Center for the Arts
CHANDLER, AZ — The international percussion group 'STOMP' announced their North American tour dates and Arizona is on the list!

The theatrical sensation is known to captivate the audience’s attention with its mix of percussive music with the use of everyday objects like trash cans and brooms!

'STOMP' will first make a stop in Tucson at the Centennial Hall on February 4 and 5, then make a drive up to the Valley for their performances at the Chandler Center for the Arts.

VALLEY STOP

  • Performance times: February 7 at 7:30 p.m. and February 8 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $48
  • Event venue: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N Arizona Ave].
