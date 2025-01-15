International percussion group 'STOMP' to perform in Chandler this February

CHANDLER, AZ — The international percussion group 'STOMP' announced their North American tour dates and Arizona is on the list!

The theatrical sensation is known to captivate the audience’s attention with its mix of percussive music with the use of everyday objects like trash cans and brooms!

'STOMP' will first make a stop in Tucson at the Centennial Hall on February 4 and 5, then make a drive up to the Valley for their performances at the Chandler Center for the Arts.

VALLEY STOP

