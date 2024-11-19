Reggaeton singer J Balvin to bring "Back to the Rayo" Tour to Footprint Center in 2025

PHOENIX — Latin superstar J Balvin is coming to the Valley in 2025!

The reggaeton singer announced dates for his upcoming "Back to the Rayo" Tour with a stop in Phoenix.

J Balvin is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗! The Prince of Reggaeton, @JBALVIN, is coming to The Valley on his Back to the Rayo Tour this May! 🔥



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 12PM! pic.twitter.com/houbQCY7Ot — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) November 18, 2024

The tour will kick off in Atlanta on March 20 and will make its way to the Valley in May.

Special presale tickets for the event begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20th, for J Balvin's Familia members. Click here for more details. Members will receive a special access code on Wednesday morning.

General presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. the same day. General sale tickets go on sale on Thursday.