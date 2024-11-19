Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Reggaeton singer J Balvin to bring "Back to the Rayo" Tour to Footprint Center in 2025

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
J Balvin
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Latin superstar J Balvin is coming to the Valley in 2025!

The reggaeton singer announced dates for his upcoming "Back to the Rayo" Tour with a stop in Phoenix.

J Balvin is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The tour will kick off in Atlanta on March 20 and will make its way to the Valley in May.

Special presale tickets for the event begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20th, for J Balvin's Familia members. Click here for more details. Members will receive a special access code on Wednesday morning.

General presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. the same day. General sale tickets go on sale on Thursday.

More Things to Do stories:
Holiday, Christmas pop-up bars with festive drinks and decorations.

Things To Do

Valley Christmas pop-up bars with festive drinks and decorations

Nicole Gutierrez
Pecan Lake Entertainment debuts ‘The Pit House’ along with its go-karts and arcade.

Things To Do

Pecan Lake Entertainment debuts ‘The Pit House’ along with its go-karts & arcade

Nicole Gutierrez
‘Carry On,’ the 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar in Phoenix, Arizona.

Things To Do

Inside ‘Carry On,’ the 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen