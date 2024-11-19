Reggaeton singer J Balvin to bring "Back to the Rayo" Tour to Footprint Center in 2025

PHOENIX — Latin superstar J Balvin is coming to the Valley in 2025!
The reggaeton singer announced dates for his upcoming "Back to the Rayo" Tour with a stop in Phoenix.
J Balvin is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗! The Prince of Reggaeton, @JBALVIN, is coming to The Valley on his Back to the Rayo Tour this May! 🔥— Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) November 18, 2024
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 12PM! pic.twitter.com/houbQCY7Ot
The tour will kick off in Atlanta on March 20 and will make its way to the Valley in May.
Special presale tickets for the event begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20th, for J Balvin's Familia members. Click here for more details. Members will receive a special access code on Wednesday morning.
General presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. the same day. General sale tickets go on sale on Thursday.