Jonas Brothers set to perform in Phoenix in September

The 'Jonas20: Living the Dream' tour will stop at PHX Arena on September 28
Posted

PHOENIX — Jonas Brothers fans, listen up! The world-famous band of brothers will be stopping to perform in Phoenix on their newly announced tour.

The "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour will stop in Phoenix on September 28 with a performance at PHX Arena.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

Boys Like Girls will be joining the Jonas Brothers in their stop in Phoenix.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

The Artist Presale will take place the following day, Thursday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m.

