Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Nickelback and Josh Ross to headline 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest on Friday

The full lineup for the four-night concert series is now set!
Posted
and last updated
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Film TIFF Nickelback

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Nickelback and Josh Ross will hit the stage on Friday, February 7, at the Coors Light Birds Nest! This will be the first time the iconic band will perform at the four-night concert series in Scottsdale.

  • Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.
  • According to event officials, general admission tickets will start at $125.

IF YOU GO

The four-night concert series will take place February 5-8, 2025, during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

Here's who else is coming to the par-tee:

  • WEDNESDAY, February 5: Jelly Roll is getting the party started! The country singer will be performing the first night of the concert series with special guest Treaty Oak Revival.
  • THURSDAY, February 6: Luke Bryan is headlining the second day of the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest! The country artist will have Nate Smith as the concert’s special guest.
  • SATURDAY, Swedish House Mafia (SHM)will take the stage on Saturday, February 8!
More Things to Do stories:
EVENT: 31st annual APS Electric Light Parade

Things To Do

Watch the 2024 APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

Zack Perry
Sza Kendrick Lamar

Things To Do

Kendrick Lamar, SZA bringing 'Grand National Tour' to Glendale in 2025

abc15.com staff
Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles in Gilbert.

Things To Do

After a 10-year lease, Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles closes its Gilbert location

Nicole Gutierrez

NICKELBACK RETURNS TO AZ

It’s now the first time that Josh Ross and Nickelback share the stage in our state. The international artists performed at Footprint Center in 2023 as part of their Phoenix stop of the Get Rollin' tour.

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez sat down with Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake before their Valley performance.

@abc15arizona Nickelback is performing this Wednesday at Footprint Center! Many know them for their hits, memes and other viral moments, but do you know where their name came from? Listen to this. 🎶 #Nickelback #Phoenix #ABC15 #MikeKroeger #RyanPeake #SummerConcerts #Arizona #FootprintCenter ♬ original sound - ABC15Arizona

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo