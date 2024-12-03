Nickelback and Josh Ross to headline 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest on Friday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Nickelback and Josh Ross will hit the stage on Friday, February 7, at the Coors Light Birds Nest! This will be the first time the iconic band will perform at the four-night concert series in Scottsdale.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.

According to event officials, general admission tickets will start at $125.

This is how you remind me to mark your calendars—Nickelback is hitting the Coors Light Birds Nest stage Friday, February 7th, with special guest Josh Ross. Tickets go on sale December 6. Be ready. And if we’re being honest, who DOESN’T want a bathroom they could play baseball in? pic.twitter.com/OCfa8Gd11y — BirdsNestPhoenixOpen (@BirdsNestPhx) December 3, 2024

IF YOU GO

The four-night concert series will take place February 5-8, 2025, during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

Here's who else is coming to the par-tee:



WEDNESDAY, February 5: Jelly Roll is getting the party started! The country singer will be performing the first night of the concert series with special guest Treaty Oak Revival.

THURSDAY, February 6: Luke Bryan is headlining the second day of the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest! The country artist will have Nate Smith as the concert’s special guest.

SATURDAY, Swedish House Mafia (SHM)will take the stage on Saturday, February 8!

NICKELBACK RETURNS TO AZ

It’s now the first time that Josh Ross and Nickelback share the stage in our state. The international artists performed at Footprint Center in 2023 as part of their Phoenix stop of the Get Rollin' tour.

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez sat down with Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake before their Valley performance.