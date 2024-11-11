Watch Now
Swedish House Mafia to headline 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest on Saturday

The concert series runs from February 5-8; tickets go on sale soon for SHM
Swedish House Mafia: Steve Angello, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Swedish House Mafia (SHM) will take the stage on Saturday, February 8, at the Coors Light Birds Nest! This will be the first time that the group will perform at the iconic four-night concert series.

Tickets for this concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18 at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com

“General admission tickets will start at $125. VIP tickets and elevated experiences are available starting at $350 each and provide exclusive access to an enhanced VIP area where guests are treated to complimentary food and drinks and access to a premium viewing area for the shows,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

The four-night concert series takes place February 5-8, 2025 during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

Event organizers have yet to announce the headliner for Friday night.

Here's who else is coming to the par-tee:

  • WEDNESDAY, February 5: Jelly Roll is getting the party started! The country singer will be performing the first night of the concert series with special guest Treaty Oak Revival.
  • THURSDAY, February 6: Luke Bryan is headlining the second day of the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest! The country artist will have Nate Smith as the concert’s special guest.

