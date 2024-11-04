Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani co-headline the 2025 ‘Concert in the Coliseum’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Musicians and powerhouse couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform for the 2025 ‘Concert in the Coliseum!’

“The Concert in the Coliseum has quickly become a signature moment of 'The People’s Open' and this year’s headliners bring something truly special,” said Matt Mooney, Tournament Chairman of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are two powerhouse artists spanning multiple genres. We are thrilled to welcome them to the stage at the iconic 16th hole as they create an unforgettable night to kick off WM Phoenix Open week.”

The concert presented by Swire Coca-Cola will take place at the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale ahead of the WM Phoenix Open that takes place February 3-9, 2025.

According to event organizers, "Stefani will open the show and take the stage at approximately 5:30 p.m., with Shelton closing it out and starting at approximately 7:30 p.m."

Keep this in mind: this is a 21-and-over event.

Concert Venue: 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road].

Concert date: Saturday, February 1, 2025.

General admission tickets will go on sale Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. at WMPhoenixOpen.com.

