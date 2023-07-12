This week in Phoenix: Nickelback is bringing its Get Rollin' tour to Footprint Center

PHOENIX — Nickelback will be back in the Valley after nearly three years. The band will be playing at Footprint Center this Wednesday!
We’re just getting started.. You ready to GET ROLLIN? Get your tickets ⬇️https://t.co/BwvQRL2uvr pic.twitter.com/GnkdmLmmdq— Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 4, 2023
Phoenix will be the 15th stop on Nickelback's Get Rollin' Tour, which also features Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.
IF YOU GO
- The Arizona tour stop is Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- There are still tickets available, click here to see prices and seats available.Tickets start at $35.
- Taking a bag to the concert? Remember this, your bag must be within the measurements: 14″ x 14″ x 6″.