This week in Phoenix: Nickelback is bringing its Get Rollin' tour to Footprint Center

Special guests include Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross
Chad Kroeger
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 20:28:20-04

PHOENIX — Nickelback will be back in the Valley after nearly three years. The band will be playing at Footprint Center this Wednesday!

Phoenix will be the 15th stop on Nickelback's Get Rollin' Tour, which also features Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

IF YOU GO

  • The Arizona tour stop is Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • There are still tickets available, click here to see prices and seats available.Tickets start at $35.
  • Taking a bag to the concert? Remember this, your bag must be within the measurements: 14″ x 14″ x 6″.
