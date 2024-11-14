Watch Now
Linkin Park headed to Footprint Center in 2025 for 'From Zero World Tour'

Jean Dawson is scheduled to be the special guest for the Phoenix show
Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park performs Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. It was announced on Thursday that Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong would join as the band's new co-singer and songwriter/producer Colin Brittain would join on drums. Linkin Park will release the album "From Zero" on Nov. 15, marking their first new record since former frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Posted

PHOENIX — Linkin Park is adding dozens of new shows to its ‘From Zero World Tour,’ including a stop next year in Phoenix!

The rock bank will be headed to Footprint Center on Sept. 6, 2025.

Jean Dawson is scheduled to be the special guest on that date.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” band member Mike Shinoda said in the official tour announcement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

The tour expansion announcement comes one day before the release of their newest album, From Zero, which comes out on Nov. 15, 2024.

Tickets go on presale to fan club members on Nov. 18 and general tickets go on sale on Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. local time.

Learn more about ticketing and the tour here.

