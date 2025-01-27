Watch Now
Katy Perry bringing 'The Lifetimes Tour' to Phoenix in July

Global pop star announces US leg of world tour to support new album, 143
PHOENIX — Get ready for the concert of a lifetime! Katy Perry is bringing “The Lifetimes Tour” to Phoenix this summer!

The "Lifetimes" world tour has sold out in cities around the globe, but the pop star has announced a United States leg of her tour, complete with a visit to Footprint Center on July 12, 2025.

Tour officials say all of Katy Perry’s hits will be on the setlist and will support her newest album, 143.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on January 28. The artist presale will begin January 29, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of the general sale starting January 31, at 10 a.m. local time at KatyPerry.com.

