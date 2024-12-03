Kendrick Lamar, SZA bringing 'Grand National Tour' to Glendale in 2025

GLENDALE, AZ — Two huge rap and R&B stars are headed to the Valley next year with tickets going on sale starting Wednesday!

Rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer SZA are heading on tour next spring to visit nearly 20 stadiums across the country.

The Grand National Tour kicks off in Minneapolis in April, and the pair is scheduled to perform in Glendale at State Farm Stadium on May 27, 2025.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Dec. 4, 2024, and will be available to all buyers on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

To get tickets and see the full list of shows, click here.