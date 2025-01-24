Watch Now
‘I'm The Problem' Tour: Morgan Wallen announces two show dates for State Farm Stadium

Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley will make a special appearance
Morgan Wallen
GLENDALE, AZ — Morgan Wallen is coming to Arizona!

Valley fans have two opportunities to see the country artist on stage at State Farm Stadium because he’s announced two show dates for the I'm The Problem Tour Glendale stop.

The country artist shared with fans that the “tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I'm The Problem. Excited to tell y’all more about it soon, but the title track will be out next Friday 1/31.”

There will be several special guests on tour! The Valley stop will have the following:

  • July 18: Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley
  • July 19: Brooks & Dunn and Ella Langley

The pre-sale sign up closes Tuesday, January 28, at 10 p.m. PT. at morganwallen.com.

