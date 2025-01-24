‘I'm The Problem' Tour: Morgan Wallen announces two show dates for State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — Morgan Wallen is coming to Arizona!

Valley fans have two opportunities to see the country artist on stage at State Farm Stadium because he’s announced two show dates for the I'm The Problem Tour Glendale stop.

I'm The Problem Tour 2025 | Can’t wait for this one. Sign up for pre-sale now through Tuesday at https://t.co/ctSaynT2FC



This tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I'm The Problem. Excited to tell y’all more about it soon, but the title track will be out… pic.twitter.com/gHxRAUm8tH — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) January 24, 2025

The country artist shared with fans that the “tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I'm The Problem. Excited to tell y’all more about it soon, but the title track will be out next Friday 1/31.”

There will be several special guests on tour! The Valley stop will have the following:



July 18: Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley

July 19: Brooks & Dunn and Ella Langley

The pre-sale sign up closes Tuesday, January 28, at 10 p.m. PT. at morganwallen.com.

MORE STARS COMING TO AZ

Coors Light Birds Nest- the four-night concert series- during the WM Phoenix Open is just around the corner! The latest announcement for the big event is that Swedish House Mafia (SHM) has canceled their Saturday appearance.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the Swedish supergroup “had to cancel due to personal matters.”

Tiësto will now take the stage on February 8 at the Coors Light Birds Nest in their place. GORDO will be that night’s special guest.