Post Malone coming to Arizona on his 2025 stadium tour, tickets go on sale this November

GLENDALE, AZ — Post Malone is going on tour, and he’ll be making a stop in the Valley come 2025!

The Grammy Award-nominated artist will be hitting the road for “The BIG A** Stadium Tour” next year.

Posty’s tour will stop at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

“Fans in the U.S. and Canada can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets will be available first starting with a Citi presale [...] beginning on Wednesday, November 20. The Artist Presale will begin on Friday, November 22,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Tuesday, November 26 at noon at LiveNation.com.

Musical artist Jelly Roll will join Post Malone for most of the tour, but will NOT be performing in Glendale, according to event organizers.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this November. Read more about it here.