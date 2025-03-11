Spring break in the Valley: fun and affordable activities for the whole family

PHOENIX — With the kids on vacation and the beautiful weather outside, it’s prime time to make some memories!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Spring Break in the Valley: Check out family-friendly attractions

Here’s a list of fun things to do in the Valley during spring break:

Pop on over to Arizona Mills for a new experience that promises a multisensory adventure through its bubble-themed rooms!

“Moving between 10 uniquely themed rooms, including the world’s largest bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, an undersea LED room, and an endless infinity experience, guests will embark on a journey created to connect with countless emotions and sensations and marvel at breath-taking concepts,” read a news release sent to ABC15 about the Valley debut of the location.



The experience will open at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Suite 625] in Tempe on Friday.

Tickets start at $22.90 for adults and $17.90 for children. VIP tickets, as well as discounted group tickets, are available for purchase too.

This experience is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are available for purchase at bubble-planet.com/phoenix.



RELATED: March events include the Aloha Festival, Irish Fountain Fest Spring into QC and more!

Revel Surf

The long-awaited surf park, Revel Surf, features customizable waves reaching up to six feet, offering options for both beginners and experienced surfers.

"This is the coolest place," said Revel Surf owner Cole Cannon. "It’s been five years in the making, and we’re excited to give this gift to our fellow Arizonans."

Revel Surf in Mesa brings waves to Arizona's desert

Every Saturday [now until April 26] from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Revel Surf, there’s a ‘Beach Farmers Market’ that families can check out! “For a limited time, get an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free Beach Pass—available only during the market,” read a news release sent to ABC15.



Revel Surf is located at 4503 S Power Road. Click here for pricing information.

Science, nature, and geometry all come together to illuminate the Desert Botanical Garden with its new exhibit called 'Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO.’

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an up-close look at the unique sculptures with the help of DBG's Laura Spalding Best:

ABC15 tours Desert Botanical Garden’s new exhibit 'Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO'

Dates: Now through March 30, 2025.

Venue: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: Included in general admission or membership.

Inside the facility, you’re not going to see the usual mini-golf themed holes that you probably grew up playing- like the windmills and the animal/cartoon ones. The Scottsdale Puttshack location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

Cost:



Adults that are 21 and up: $14 Per player, Per course.

Young Adults ages 13 to 20: $14 Per player, Per course.

Juniors, who are under 12: $9 Per player, Per course

‘From Monday through Thursday, all day, enjoy 50% off your second game at Puttshack,” read a news release sent to ABC15. At the moment, Puttshack does not have a set end date for the promotion.



Puttshack: the new two-story mini golf entertainment center in Scottsdale

RELATED: Unique date night ideas in the Valley that aren't just dinner or drinks

EXPLORER PASS

Families across the Valley are saving money on attractions, food, services, and more — and you can, too, with the Explorer Pass.

How the Explorer Pass can give you access to deals and freebies

You can get an Explorer Pass for one child for $5 per month, for two children for $9 per month, or for three children for $13 per month. When you buy from your smartphone, you’ll be able to download the passes into your phone wallet.

You can learn more about the Explorer Pass right here.

2025 Arizona Cactus League

It’s that time of year again — more than a dozen Major League Baseball teams are in the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

According to event officials, the Cactus League routinely draws more than 1.7 million people annually. Here are the 15 MLB teams that are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, the Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers. Games run through March 25, 2025.

Click here your for FULL GUIDE on the Arizona Cactus League stadiums, spring training tickets, food and more.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade

The indoor entertainment destination has bowling, party rooms, arcade games, karaoke, billiards, and a ‘VIP Immersive Lane.'

Video in the player below highlights ABC15's previous coverage of the Glendale Round1 location.

Inside the Japan-based entertainment concepts ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ in Glendale

There are two Valley locations- the Chandler location debuted this February.



Address: 3177 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler

Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

On the other side of the Valley? Here’s where to go:

Location: Arrowhead Towne Center [7650 W Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale

Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Round1 Bowling & Arcade also has a location in Tucson at Park Place Mall.

RELATED: Arizona Renaissance Festival guide

Slide into some fun at this destination that recently debuted in our state. There are 22-foot-tall slides and attractions at this indoor ‘park!’



The unique indoor park caters to all ages (4 years of age and older). There are currently three locations in the Valley: Chandler, Peoria, and Queen Creek.



845 N 54th St in Chandler

7586 W Thunderbird Rd A in Peoria

7225 S Power Rd Unit A in Queen Creek

Coming soon to Scottsdale: 9189 Talking Stick Way

Depending on the minute experience, tickets prices range from $13.99 to $30.99.



The all-in-one destination that debuted in Queen Creek recently celebrated the grand opening of ‘The Pit House.’ This new building added to the more than 10-acre venue houses the boarding for their electric go-karts, arcade, and Your Pie Pizza.

The entertainment’s Electric Kart Racing has a racetrack that starts inside The Pit House and goes out of the building with views looping under the rope courses!

Pecan Lake Entertainment: a sneak peek at the all-in-one destination in Queen Creek

The entertainment destination has several attractions on-site to keep all ages entertained. The activities include SkyTime Rope Course, 21-hole putting course, axe-throwing, virtual reality games, escape rooms, and dining/dessert options that include SodaRush, SkyTime Creamery, and Caldwell County BBQ.



Address: 25004 S. 206th St in Queen Creek

CATCH A CLASSIC MOVIE!

Many movie theaters across the Valley offer discounted showings of classic kids moves, especially during these spring break weeks!

For example, Harkins is currently showing Toy Story 2, Pirates of the Caribbean, and other kid-friendly classics. Harkis also has $5 Tuesday tickets for regular movies, and $5 snack Wednesdays.

Tempe Cinemas is currently showing Goonies, Cars 2, and A Bug's Life. Tickets at Tempe Cinemas are just $3.50!

AMC Theaters also has 25% off on tickets every day before 4 p.m.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this March- read more about it right here.