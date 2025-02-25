Revel Surf in Mesa brings waves to Arizona's desert

MESA, AZ — Arizona’s first and only surf park, Revel Surf, is now open in Mesa, bringing ocean-like waves to the desert.

The long-awaited attraction features customizable waves reaching up to six feet, offering options for both beginners and experienced surfers.

"This is the coolest place," said Revel Surf owner Cole Cannon. "It’s been five years in the making, and we’re excited to give this gift to our fellow Arizonans."

Beyond surfing, visitors can experience cliff diving from up to 26 feet and enjoy a stationary deep-water wave for practice.

Zack Perry

Revel Surf contains around three million gallons of total standing water, which is equivalent to the same amount of water used on one single hole of golf.

"This used to be an alfalfa field," said Cannon. "I did the math once with our engineers. We're actually going to consume with the surf pools, the cliff diving, all the hotels, all the retail, 2% of the water this property historically consumed. So actually, we're giving a lot more water back to the aquifers, as by virtue of building this, which is kind of ironic.”

Guests can also grab a bite, with a menu featuring cocktails, fish tacos, shrimp, and beachside burgers.

Revel Surf is located at 4503 S Power Road. Click here for pricing information.