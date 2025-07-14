Nominate a veteran to be a Grand Marshal in the 2025 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

PHOENIX — Valley veterans have a chance to represent their brothers and sisters in arms from every war since World War II as Grand Marshals of the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.

Organizers are searching for local heroes from each era to help lead the tribute this November.

ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with a few past Grand Marshals to hear what the Grand Marshal honor meant to them. Watch the full video in the player above.

You can nominate a veteran to take their rightful place at the front of this year’s parade here through July 31.

Seven veterans, one from each era, will be chosen:



World War II - 1941 to 1945

The Korean War - 1950 to 1953

The Vietnam War - 1958 to 1975

Cold War - 1945 to 1991

Desert Storm - 1990 to 1991

Operation Enduring Freedom - 2001 to ongoing (or other supporting campaigns)

Operation Iraqi Freedom - 2003 to 2011

The winners will be announced in August.

Each chosen Grand Marshal will lead the parade, have their bios printed in the program and online, and get other special recognitions.