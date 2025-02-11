Hiking South Mountain’s Mormon Trail: A journey through rock tunnels and tight passages

PHOENIX — South Mountain’s Mormon Trail offers hikers a rugged adventure through rocky tunnels, dry waterfalls, and breathtaking views of Phoenix.

One highlight of the hike is Fat Man’s Pass, a narrow rock passage that requires hikers to squeeze through sideways.

“Mormon Trail is beautiful,” said hiker Robert Putman. “It’s a rocky, pretty climb up for about a mile, then you reach Hidden Valley Tunnel. It’s a little scary the first time, but so pretty. Then you reach Fat Man’s Pass, and after that, you loop back down the same trail you came up.”

South Mountain Park and Preserve, one of the nation’s largest municipal parks, has been part of the city of Phoenix for over a century. Despite its urban location, the park offers an escape into desert nature.

“That’s what’s cool about South Mountain,” said Bob, a volunteer hiking steward. “You get back in there, and you don’t even think you’re in the city.”

This loop hike is 3.7 miles long, gains over 900 feet in elevation, and takes about 2 ½ hours to complete. Make sure to pack plenty of water, sunscreen, and sturdy hiking shoes.

The trailhead is located at 8610 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042. The parking lot is limited, so make sure to arrive early in the day.

