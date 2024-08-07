Things To Do: Indoor date night ideas in the Valley that aren't dinner or drinks

PHOENIX — Our Valley has a rich food scene that many of us like to explore and check out for date nights. But more than just drinks and yummy cuisine, there’s lots of things to do that you can go to and create long lasting memories with your significant other.

Here’s a list of ideas:

CANDLE CHEMISTRY

Bond over creating a custom scent you can later use for future dates — maybe a candle-lit dinner? Candle Chemistry lets you invent your scent for a candle that you’ll be creating from scratch; smells scents, choose your container, mix oils at their Fragrance Bar, and take your creation home that night if you’d like. No reservation is needed, candles start at $25.

Scottsdale

15323 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 140

Peoria

9780 West Northern Avenue, Suite 1160

Downtown Gilbert

51 W. Vaughn Avenue., Ste 102

Tempe

516 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281



TUTUGETHER

Craft some things together that last forever. This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece. Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [ on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].



Address: 740 S Mill Ave, Suite 120, in Tempe

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.], Friday [12 p.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [11a.m.- 10 p.m.] and Sunday [11a.m. - 9:30 p.m.]

Tutugether AZ Creations at Tutugether AZ.

DIY TERRARIUM BAR

If you’re into plants — specifically succulents — and enjoy indoor activities, you’ll want to check out Jade & Clover.

Jade & Clover: a unique shop with a DIY terrarium bar in Phoenix

“So, when you walk in… first thing you’re going to do is pick your container; you’re going to pick any container or vessel in the store. So, it’s kind of fun getting to hunt for that specific one that speaks out to you,” said Frank Ruggeberg, co-owner of the Arizona location, in a previous interview with ABC15. “Then you pick out your succulent… and then you meet us at the plant bar.” The location is also a gift shop and a plant shop.



Address: 3939 E. Campbell Ave #130 in Phoenix

Hours of operation: Monday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

‘LEGO’ FUN

The Legoland Discovery Center is a fun place for the kiddos to visit with all its indoor activities, but don’t skip on the fun for adults; the shop has fun date night ideas too.



You can build your own Minifigure at the shop or take home a LEGO set to build at home.

Adult Night: Lego Games Edition

Next event date: August 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests must be 18 years or older for entry of this event. Adults will have full access to all the attraction rides at the center, there will be ‘build activities throughout the evening,’ and other activities available for guests; click here for more information.



LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona Adult night at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona.

Where to go:



LEGO® Store Arrowhead Towne Center

Address: 7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale Hours of operation: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LEGO® Store Chandler Fashion Center

Address: 3111 West Chandler Boulevard in Chandler Hours of operation: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



SLIMEATORY



Well, if you want an out-of-the-box idea for a date, you can certainly go create your own slime. The Town of Gilbert is home to DIY Slime Bar where you choose you texture, scent/color, toppings, and create a custom label.

Address: 2270 E Williams Field Rd #106 in Gilbert

Hours of operation: Monday- Thursday [10 a.m.- 8 p.m.], Friday & Saturday [ 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.], and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ARIZONA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Maybe you don’t want to stay out too late but want to experience something new. Check out this museum where you can see dinosaurs, pan for gold, learn about ancient civilizations, mammoths, and so much more!



Cost: Admission Prices $16 for adults, $13 for seniors 65+.

Address: 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Museum is closed on Mondays.



MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS



“Museum of Illusion has over 60 mind-bending exhibits, installations and immersive rooms where guests can walk inside of a room and actually become part of the illusion- making for some pretty fun photo-worthy moments,” said Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing for Museum of Illusions, in an interview with ABC15.

The museum also comes with several optical illusions that are framed; the illusory effect may happen when you stare at it, walk by it, or even look at it on your phone’s camera.

Location: 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

PUTTSHACK

Not your typical mini golf, say hello to ‘Puttshack.’ The courses are ‘high-tech’ here, meaning you won’t have to write down who is winning- the ball you will track the player’s score.

The two-story location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called: Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Featured here is the 'Beer Pong" hole and next to it is an arcade themed hole.

“[We have] different themes associated to them — anywhere from beer pong to a sitting duck that we have to a half-pipe that’s included with our course; so a lot of different variations of these holes for you to enjoy,” said Joe Romanosky, director of operations.



Address: located at the Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd #100]

Hours of operation: Monday- Thursday from 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.–12 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. –10 p.m.

After 8 p.m. you have to be over 21 years of age to enter.

PECAN LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

This 12-acre venue has a lot of outdoor activities, but it does have some indoor fun to check out for date night.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside one of the Pecan Lake Escape Rooms.

The building on site has Axe Throwing, Karaoke Booth, 4D VR Experience and Escape Rooms!



Pecan Lake Entertainment address: 25004 S 206th St in Queen Creek

CHICKEN N PICKLE

Live in the West Valley and want to try out Pickleball? This spot has courts you can reserve indoors! This entertainment destination also has outdoor pickleball courts as well as courtyard games like Jenga, Cornhole, Battleship, Bocce Ball and Giant Yard Pong.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Pickle Dome has five indoor pickleball courts inside an air conditioned building.

Location: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale

CANDYTOPIA

Need a sweet date night idea? Candytopia, an interactive art experience centered around all things candy, is now open at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“I wanted to create an experience where people felt like they were coming into Candyland or the world of Willy Wonka,” said Jackie Sorkin, Founder. “Candytopia is really a world of art. It's candy art. People have never really seen that before. There are a lot of interactive fun things to do with 11 different environments.”



Candytopia runs now through September 1. Tickets start at $24.90 for adults and $17.90 for kids ages 4-12.

Address: 7014 East Camelback Rd., Unit #1023, Scottsdale.

SLICK CITY

Slide into fun this summer in Peoria! “We have 10 awesome giant slides [,] this is a waterless slide park, so we’re indoor nice and cool [with] AC units going,” said Kevin Dugal, Vice President of Operations at Slick City, in an exclusive interview with ABC15. “We also have two sports courts. So, you can play basketball, soccer, volleyball, we also have a junior area […] for kids three and under, with awesome smaller slides, different attractions and amenities inside that as well.

And don’t think these massive slides are just for kids, adults have their fun here too. “20% of our guests are actually 18 or older. But [..] obviously, kids here enjoy it tremendously. A lot of the parents like to get in on the action as well, too. It's fun for all ages,” explained Dugal.



Address: 7586 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite A, in Peoria.



