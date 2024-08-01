Candytopia, an interactive experience, opens at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready to treat your sweet tooth! Candytopia, an interactive art experience centered around all things candy, is now open at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Zack Perry

This exhibition features candy art, candy sculptures, photo ops, a confetti room, a marshmallow-themed ball pit, and so much more.

Not to mention, free candy in every room throughout the display.

Zack Perry

“I wanted to create an experience where people felt like they were coming into Candyland or the world of Willy Wonka,” said Jackie Sorkin, Founder. “Candytopia is really a world of art. It's candy art. People have never really seen that before. There are a lot of interactive fun things to do with 11 different environments.”

According to Sorkin, the artworks were made with hundreds of thousands of pieces of candy.

Zack Perry

Candytopia runs now through September 1. Tickets start at $24.90 for adults and $17.90 for kids ages 4-12.

Check it out at 7014 East Camelback Rd., Unit #1023, Scottsdale.

Click here for more information.