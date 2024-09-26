Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Enjoy nature’s wonder at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

Have you ever been to Tonto Natural Bridge? It's located near Payson.
Tonto Natural Bridge .png
Posted

PINE, AZ — Located near Payson, you’ll find Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, home to the world’s largest natural travertine bridge.

“Number one, you won't find a bridge like this anywhere else in the world, said Caleb Jackson, Assistant Park Manager. “Tonto Natural Bridge is 183 feet high, 150 feet wide and 400 feet long, which honestly might not sound like a lot to most people, but you do have to come here and experience it to believe it. You either have to go to the edge of the canyon to the viewpoints to see it, or hike down here. It's a fully experienced Natural Bridge. But after they leave, people are always in awe of it.”

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.png

Tonto Natural Bridge was formed by a spring on the east side of Pine Canyon, bringing forth a lot of water and calcium carbonate that was redeposited across the canyon.

"So the waterfall, it still comes from that spring that originally formed the bridge,” said Jackson. “However, it's flowing at a much slower rate than it was to form the bridge, but it continues to help deposit calcium carbonate, helping to maintain the integrity of the bridge. So every day the bridge is growing, little by little, inches every year."

Waterfall at Tonto Natural Bridge.png

All the trails are steep, wet, and very slippery. You’ll be climbing over boulders and rocks, so make sure to wear sturdy shoes and take it slow. And if you don’t want to hike, you can enjoy viewpoints at the top of the park to see the bridge.

“Our longest trail is about a mile and a half long and through the bridge, this is our most treacherous part, but also the most beautiful part,” said Jackson. “We definitely want everyone to come experience to the bridge. There are people from all over the world that come to experience the bridge. It's a beautiful place to be.”

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park is located at Nf-583A, Pine, AZ 85544.

Click here to learn more.

—----

More Things to Do stories:
Valley fall fun with pumpkin patches and family activities!

Things To Do

LIST: Valley fall fun with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and night activities

Nicole Gutierrez
‘Let all your creativity flow,’ inside the Valley YouTuber's slime store in Arizona

Things To Do

‘Slimeatory,’ a Gilbert shop with a DIY slime bar and to-go supplies

Nicole Gutierrez
Arizona State Fair

Things To Do

Going to the AZ State Fair? Here are some ‘Deals and Promotions’

Nicole Gutierrez

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen